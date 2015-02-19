(Recasts with details on strategy, operational results)
Feb 18 Barrick Gold Corp said on
Wednesday it will sell its Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea and
its Cowal mine in Australia to help reduce net debt by at least
$3 billion by year-end, giving investors a long-awaited glimpse
into its strategy.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer, also said it was
reducing the size of its Toronto head office by close to half
from 260 positions in 2014 to 140 in 2015, so lowering its
administration costs.
Describing its strategy as going "back to the future,"
Barrick said it was returning to its roots of being lean, nimble
and entrepreneurial to an environment where operational heads
had greater autonomy and responsibility.
The announcement, which included details on how 35
high-level employees will be compensated, is the most detailed
glimpse yet into Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton's
plans for the company.
Investors and analysts have complained that Thornton, who
took over from Barrick founder Peter Munk in April, has not made
clear his plans for the miner.
In the past 10 months, several key positions at Barrick,
including the chief executive and the miner's corporate
development team, have been eliminated.
Other than through asset sales, Barrick will reduce its debt
through the leaner, decentralized operating model and joint
ventures or strategic partnerships.
Barrick also said it will defer, cancel or sell projects
that do not return at least 15 percent on invested capital.
Earlier, Barrick reported better-than-expected adjusted
earnings of $174 million, or 15 cents a share. Analysts expected
13.6 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net loss of $2.85 billion, or $2.45 a
share, as it booked $2.8 billion in after-tax impairment charges
related mostly to its Lumwana mine in Zambia and its Cerro
Casale project in Chile.
Some $930 million of the impairment charge related to
Lumwana, where Barrick plans to suspend operations following
legislation that raises the royalty rate to a level the company
says makes the mine uneconomic.
Another $778 million was related to Cerro Casale.
Looking ahead, Barrick said it expects to produce 6.2
million to 6.6 million ounces of gold in 2015 at all-in
sustaining costs of between $860 and $895 per ounce.
In 2014, Barrick produced 6.25 million ounces of gold at
all-in sustaining costs of $864 per ounce.
Barrick's in-the-ground gold reserves fell to 93 million
ounces at end-2014 from 104.1 million a year ago.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Ken Wills
and Lisa Shumaker)