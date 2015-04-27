April 27 Barrick Gold Corp reported lower first-quarter earnings on Monday on the back of lower gold prices and sales and announced that it has started a process to sell a stake in the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile.

Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer by ounces mined, said net earnings fell to $57 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter to end-March from $88 million, or 8 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby)