Aug 5 Barrick Gold Corp reported a narrower second-quarter loss on Wednesday but slashed its dividend by 60 percent, reduced production and cost targets for the year and said it would start a process to sell several of its non-core U.S. gold assets.

Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer by ounces, said it would, in the next few weeks, start a process to sell its Bald Mountain, Round Mountain, Spring Valley, Ruby Hill, Hilltop and Golden Sunlight assets. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Andrew Hay)