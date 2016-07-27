TORONTO, July 27 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, reported a bigger second-quarter profit on Wednesday, compared with the same period last year, as gold prices rose and costs fell.

The Toronto-based miner reported an adjusted profit of 12 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 5 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.23 billion. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)