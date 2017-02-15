TORONTO Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp said
on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profits rose from last year,
reflecting further cost cuts and a rise in metal prices, as the
world's largest gold miner increased its dividend and planned to
further pare its debt.
The Toronto-based miner reported an adjusted profit of $255
million, or 22 cents a share, up from $91 million, or 8 cents a
share, in the same period a year earlier.
Barrick also said its board approved an increase in the
quarterly dividend to 3 cents per share from 2 cents, and that
it aimed to reduce its total debt by $2.9 billion by the end of
2018, to a debt load of $5 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Cooney)