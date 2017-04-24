April 24 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, reported a first-quarter profit on Monday compared to a loss a year ago helped by the reversal of impairment charges related to its Cerro Casale gold-copper project in Chile after the recent sale of a 25-percent stake in it. The Toronto-based miner said its net earnings for the quarter were $679 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $83 million, or 7 cents a share in the three-month period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Sandra Maler)