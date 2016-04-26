(New throughout, adds details on annual meeting, analyst
By Nicole Mordant and John Tilak
VANCOUVER/TORONTO April 26 Barrick Gold Corp
, the world's largest gold producer, on Tuesday reported
first-quarter adjusted earnings that rose sharply, topping
market expectations, pushing its shares higher.
The bullion miner also received a boost as shareholders at
its annual meeting resoundingly backed the company's executive
compensation plan, in a major reversal from a year ago when it
was overwhelmingly voted down.
Say-on-pay votes are not binding in Canada, but they are
viewed as a key barometer of investor sentiment.
"There's evidence that the board has taken into account,
belatedly, the feedback from shareholders," said David Anderson,
CEO of executive advisory firm Anderson Leadership Group. "It's
hard to give them unqualified praise as they were a little slow
in getting it right."
Shares of Barrick, which lowered its cost forecasts for the
year, rose 1 percent to C$20.70 in Toronto.
The Toronto-based miner reported adjusted earnings of 11
cents a share, up from 5 cents a year ago and ahead of analyst
expectations of 10 cents, on average, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Barrick's first-quarter earnings exceeded our expectations
driven by impressive cost performance across its mine
portfolio," said Sterne Agee analyst Michael Dudas, in a note to
clients.
Barrick cut its forecast for all-in sustaining costs, the
industry benchmark, for this year to a range of $760 to $810 per
ounce from $775 to $825 before. It kept its gold production
forecast unchanged at 5 million to 5.5 million ounces.
The miner, which has been selling non-core assets and using
cashflow to pay down debt, said it was on track to cut debt by
$2 billion this year. Total debt fell to $9.1 billion at the end
of March from $10 billion at the end of December.
In the first three months, gold production fell 7.9 percent
to 1.3 million ounces, while all-in sustaining costs fell 23.8
percent to $706 per ounce.
Barrick, which has mines in the Americas, Australia and
Africa, reported a net loss of $83 million, or 7 cents per
share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of
$57 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Its stock has doubled in value this year on the back of
stronger gold prices. Investors also have warmed to the company
as it has cut operating costs and expenses and whittled down
debt.
"We continue to believe fundamentals will remain supportive
for gold and silver," said Dudas.
