Aug 5 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it has entered into a gold and silver "streaming" agreement with Royal Gold Inc for production linked to Barrick's 60 percent stake in the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

In return, Royal Gold will make an upfront cash payment of $610 million plus continuing cash payments to Barrick for gold and silver delivered under the agreement.

"Streaming" transactions are a type of mine financing whereby a streaming company provides funds upfront to a miner in exchange for delivery of a certain amount of future production at a set price. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)