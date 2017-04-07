BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's environmental ministry asked a federal court to totally suspend operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in San Juan province, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday.
San Juan provincial government had already rejected a work plan from Barrick after a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution ruptured a leach pad at its Veladero mine last week. Operations at the mine have been partially suspended since then. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein)
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, as armed groups aligned with the U.N.-backed government fought to fend off a major offensive by rival Islamist-leaning forces and militia fighters.