BUENOS AIRES, March 29 An incident was reported at Barrick Gold's Veladero mine in Argentina late on Tuesday, a spokesman for the San Juan provincial government said on Wednesday without offering details.

Barrick declined to comment immediately. The provincial government spokesman said an official statement would be released soon.

Veladero resumed operations in October after suspending operations in September due to a spill containing cyanide, the second such spill in just over a year. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Additional reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto)