BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's San Juan
province has the full support of the national government to make
sure that no more incidents occur at Barrick Gold Corp's
Veladero mine, the national minister of energy and
mining, Juan Jose Aranguren, told Reuters on Friday.
Barrick has agreed to an audit and needs to present a plan
to overhaul environmental and operating processes after a pipe
carrying cyanide solution ruptured on March 28, the third
incident involving cyanide at the mine in 18 months.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)