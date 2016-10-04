BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Barrick Gold said on Tuesday normal operations had resumed at its Veladero mine in Argentina following approval from local authorities.
Operations were suspended at the mine on Sept. 15 after falling ice damaged a pipe, spilling some process solution containing cyanide. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.