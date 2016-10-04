(Corrects to add dropped word "not" in paragraph 5)
Oct 4 Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday
normal operations had resumed at its Veladero mine in Argentina
following approval from local authorities after processing
solution containing cyanide spilled last month.
Operations were suspended at the mine on Sept. 15 after
falling ice damaged a pipe, spilling some crushed ore saturated
with process solution containing cyanide.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer by output, said
it would continue to assess the impact of the temporary
suspension on Veladero's production for this year. Veladero is
one of Barrick's five core mines.
However, the Toronto-based miner continues to expect total
production for the company to be in the range of 5 million to
5.5 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs in a range of $750
to $790 an ounce.
Barrick said "extensive" water monitoring in the area had
confirmed the incident did not have any environmental impact.
The spilled material remained within the boundaries of the mine
site.
Barrick's shares were down 5.7 percent at C$21.47, in line
with other gold stocks as the sector was punctured by bullion's
slide to below $1,300 an ounce, its lowest level in three
months.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)