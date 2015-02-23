LUSAKA Feb 23 Over 2,000 unionised workers at the Lumwana copper mine owned by Barrick Gold Corp. downed tools on Monday demanding an explanation of their fate when the company closes the operation, a senior government official said.

"They are demanding to know their future when the mine is closed," Amos Malupenga, the top civil servant in North-Western province, told Reuters.

