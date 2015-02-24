(Adds quote background)
LUSAKA Feb 24 Workers at Barrick Gold's
Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia called off their strike
on Tuesday after the government said they would not lose their
jobs, an official said.
More than 2,000 workers went on strike on Monday at the mine
to protest against the company's plans to suspend operations at
the facility due to higher royalties.
"I addressed the workers at Lumwana last night and assured
them that the government position is that no job should be lost.
They agreed to resume normal duties this morning and as we speak
the strike has ended," North-Western province permanent
secretary, Amos Malupenga told Reuters.
Zambia's president said on Monday his government would not
allow mining jobs to be lost at Barrick Gold's copper mine,
suggesting one measure could be to find a new partner to jointly
run the mine with the government if Barrick closed it.
Barrick co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said on Monday the
company does not expect Zambia to take aggressive steps against
Barrick to keep the mine open. Dushnisky said he was hopeful the
two sides will find a solution in coming weeks. But if not,
would suspend operations at Lumwana.
Zambia in January hiked mineral royalties for open pit
operations to 20 percent from 6 percent, prompting Toronto-based
Barrick Gold to say it would suspend operations at its Lumwana
Copper Mine, which supports nearly 4,000 direct jobs.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)