TORONTO, Jan 15 Barrick Gold Corp said
on Tuesday it had achieved commercial production at its Pueblo
Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic, one of the biggest new
gold projects in the world.
The mine, which represents the single largest foreign
investment in the Caribbean nation's history, is a joint venture
between Barrick and Goldcorp Inc and cost $3.7 billion to
build.
"This is another major milestone at this truly world-class
mine," Barrick Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky said in a
statement.
Barrick's 60 percent share of 2013 output is expected to be
500,000 to 650,000 ounces, while Goldcorp's 40 percent share is
expected to be 330,000 to 435,000 ounces.
Over the first five years of full production, annual output
is set to top 1 million ounces.
It took nearly four years to build the Pueblo Viejo mine,
which is located some 100 kilometers northwest of Santo Domingo.
Commercial production, originally expected before the end of
2012, was delayed slightly by operational issues. A ramp-up to
full capacity is expected in the second half of 2013.