Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO May 2 Barrick Gold said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose, driven by a surge in bullion prices, and the world's largest gold miner raised its quarterly dividend 33 percent.
Toronto-based Barrick reported net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.03 a share in the quarter that ended March 31. That compared with $1 billion, or $1 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $1.09 billion, or $1.09 a share.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend payout to 20 cents a share from 15 cents a share.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.