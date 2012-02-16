TORONTO Feb 16 Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold miner, said on Thursday its operating profit rose 15 percent, as a sharp increase in bullion prices and higher copper sales volumes lifted earnings.

Excluding an impairment charge on certain redundant power assets, an investment portfolio write-down and certain other one-time items, the company earned $1.17 billion, or $1.17 a share in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a year-ago profit of $1.02 billion, or $1.02 a share.

Net income in the fourth-quarter was $959 million, or 96 cents a share, down slightly from $961 million, or 96 cents, a year earlier.

On Wednesday, Canada's No. 2 gold miner Goldcorp reported a 23 percent increase in its operating profit.