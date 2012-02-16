* Q4 adjusted EPS $1.17 Vs $1.02 a yr earlier
* Q4 revenue up 26 pct to $3.79 billion
* Barrick says it replaced its reserve base in 2011
* Barrick shares fall 2.2 pct in early trading on NYSE, TSX
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Feb 16 A 15 percent increase in
quarterly operating profit at Barrick Gold, the world's
largest gold miner, fell short of expectations and its shares
slid more than 2 percent on Thursday.
Barrick's results showed gains from a higher gold price, but
increased gold and copper production costs prevented it
performing as well as the market had forecast, analysts said.
Barrick's shares fell $1.02 to $46.41 in early trading on
the New York Stock Exchange, while its Toronto-listed stock fell
C$1.11 to C$46.43.
The Toronto-based gold miner said it was able to replace
proven and probable reserves in 2011, keeping them just shy of
the 140 million ounce mark, the largest gold reserve base in the
world.
Barrick said it is continuing to enlarge its resources
through new discoveries in Nevada: Goldrush and Red Hill. It has
confirmed that the two deposits - now named the Goldrush complex
- are a part of one large deposit with mineralization stretching
over five kilometers (3 miles).
"Our growing high grade gold discovery in Nevada, Red
Hill-Goldrush, clearly demonstrates the value that a focused and
disciplined exploration program can create," Chief Executive
Aaron Regent said in a statement.
The company also said it continues to advance its Pueblo
Viejo project in the Dominican Republic and its Pascua-Lama
project on the border of Chile and Argentina, with output set to
begin in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
COSTS WEIGH
The company earned $1.17 billion, or $1.17 a share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Those figures exclude an
impairment charge on certain redundant power assets, an
investment portfolio write-down and certain other one-time
items. Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of $1.28 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income in the quarter was $959 million, or 96 cents a
share, down slightly from $961 million, or 96 cents, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $3.79 billion, largely driven by
a 22 percent jump in Barrick's average realized gold price in
the quarter.
Gold production reached 1.81 million ounces at total cash
costs of $505 an ounce. Full-year production came in at 7.68
million ounces, at total cash costs of $460 an ounce.
The company expects 2012 gold production of 7.3 million to
7.8 million ounces at a total cash cost of $520 to $560 an
ounce. The higher projected production costs reflect a change in
the production mix, along with higher labor and other
inflationary costs.
On Wednesday, Canada's No. 2 gold miner Goldcorp
reported a 23 percent increase in its operating profit.