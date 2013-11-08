* Equity offering weakness spurs Munk departure-sources
* Pascua-Lama raised questions about Munk leadership
* Barrick says trying to address investor concerns
* Filing lays out timeline for Munk departure
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Nov 8 Barrick Gold Corp
signaled on Friday that founder and Chairman Peter Munk is
likely to step down from the board at next year's annual
meeting, a move sources pinned to concerns surrounding the gold
miner's recent $3 billion equity offering.
Sources familiar with the situation say banks underwriting
the huge offering have struggled to sell as much as one third of
the shares on offer, amid investor concern around corporate
governance issues within Barrick, specifically the number of
independent board members and the role of Munk.
Munk, 86, has always driven Barrick's agenda: he started the
company in 1983 and forged it into the world's largest gold
producer. Recent missteps such as the shelving of the costly
Pascua-Lama project in the Andes have prompted investors to
question the leadership of a man once viewed as a visionary in
the mining industry.
In an amended regulatory filing relating to the equity
offering, one of the largest in Canadian history, Toronto-based
Barrick said it is working to address shareholder concerns.
It indicated that Munk is likely to bow out by the time of
the AGM, which is likely to take place in the April.
"The board is addressing the issues that have been raised
with our directors, which include modification of the company's
executive compensation arrangements, the rejuvenation of the
board through a combination of departures from the board, the
addition of independent directors and succession in the chairman
role at the company, consistent with Mr. Munk's desire to retire
as chairman of the board," the filing said.
"The company's intention is to update the market before year
end on these initiatives, with governance changes expected to
take effect in conjunction with Barrick's next annual meeting."
Barrick said the filing was meant to clear up confusion in
the market around the timeline for Munk's departure.
Barrick has hinted in the past that Munk was likely to leave
soon, but the company had been less explicit about the timing.
SHAREHOLDER REVOLT
Barrick faced a minor shareholder revolt at this year's
annual meeting, with around 85 percent of its shareholders
opposing its nonbinding resolution on executive compensation.
The revolt began after a group of Canada's top pension funds
publicly opposed a $11.9 million signing bonus for Co-Chairman
John Thornton, the man tipped as the miner's next chairman.
Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis, earlier this year, advised
its clients to withhold votes from three directors, as the board
does not have a two-thirds level of independence.
The generous bonus for Thornton was a particular focus of
investor discontent, given problems that have plagued Barrick
for months, including ballooning capital costs at its key growth
project, Pascua-Lama, a mine it was building on the border of
Chile and Argentina.
Last month, Barrick said it would stop development of
Pascua-Lama indefinitely, a surprise reversal on a project that
has already cost it more than $5 billion.
Investors have also taken umbrage with Barrick's
disappointing push into copper through its C$7.3 billion ($7
billion) takeover of Africa-focused copper miner Equinox in
2011. Several sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters
that Munk himself played a pivotal role in pushing for the deal.
Barrick shares, down 45 percent year to date as of
Thursday's close, were down less than a percent at C$18.88 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.