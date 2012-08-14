Aug 14 Barrick Gold Corp said on
Tuesday that it started production at the Pueblo Viejo mine in
the Dominican Republic, with full commercial output expected
later this year.
The mine, which is a joint venture with Goldcorp Inc,
is expected to produce over 1 million ounces of gold a year.
"Bringing this mine successfully into production on
schedule, within capital guidance and with an excellent safety
record is the result of tremendous efforts from across the
company," said Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky in a statement.
That is in contrast to Barrick's other major development
project, Pascua-Lama in Chile, where the company last month
announced a major increase in capital costs and a one-year
delay. Pascua-Lama is now expected to start up in 2014.
At Pueblo Viejo, Barrick expects its 60 percent share of
2012 output to be some 100,000 to 125,000 ounces of gold at cash
costs of $400 to $500 an ounce, while Goldcorp's share this year
is anticipated to be some 68,000 to 85,000 ounces.
Pueblo Viejo, located some 100 kilometers (60 miles)
northwest of the capital city of Santo Domingo, has proven and
probable reserves of 25.3 million ounces.