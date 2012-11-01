* Q3 adj EPS $0.85 v Street-view $0.98
* Revenue falls 13.5 percent as gold sales, price sag
* Capital costs at Pascua-Lama boosted again
* 2012 copper outlook lowered to 450 million pounds
Nov 1 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's
top gold miner, reported a huge drop in third-quarter profit due
to lower sales volumes and lower realized gold prices, and again
boosted development costs at its massive Pascua-Lama project.
The Pascua-Lama gold mine, high in the Andes on the border
between Chile and Argentina, is now expected to cost some $8
billion to $8.5 billion, up from $7.5 billion to $8 billion, the
company said.
A review of the project is expected in early 2013, with
first production at the massive mine expected in the second half
of 2014.
Barrick also said it had deferred some $3 billion in capital
spending over four years as part of an on-going review, with
some $1 billion lopped off 2013 spending. Next year's capital
expenditures are now expected to be in line with 2012 spending.
The miner also lowered its full year outlook for copper to
450 million pounds in 2012 as production was delayed at Jabal
Sayid in Saudi Arabia. Full year gold production is expected to
be within guidance at 7.3 million to 7.5 million ounces.
Net profit fell to $618 million, or 62 cents per share, in
the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $1.37 billion, or $1.37
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Barrick earned 85 cents per share,
down from $1.38 per share, a year earlier. Analysts, on average,
had expected earnings of 98 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 13.5 percent to $3.4 billion on lower gold
sales and a lower realized gold price in the third quarter.