UPDATE 1-China's net-gold imports via Hong Kong more than doubles in March
April 25 China's net-gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong more than doubled month-on-month in March, data showed on Tuesday.
April 30 Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold miner, reported a 90 percent fall in quarterly earnings, hurt by lower gold prices and production.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $88 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $847 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 23 percent to $2.63 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
JOHANNESBURG, April 25 Sibanye Gold's shareholders on Tuesday approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio.