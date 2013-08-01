BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1 Barrick Gold Corp posted a second-quarter loss on Thursday due to an $8.7 billion impairment charge largely on account of the recent slump in gold prices.
The world's largest gold producer reported a loss of $8.56 billion, or $8.55 per share, compared with a profit of $787 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items like the impairment charge, earnings were 66 cents a share.
Revenue fell 1.3 percent to $3.20 billion.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict