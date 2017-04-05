TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold
Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50
percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine
in Argentina, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion,
people familiar with the process told Reuters.
Barrick is no longer in discussions with China's
Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd about the Veladero mine
stake sale , which is one of the Canadian miner's five core
mines, the people said.
Shandong did not immediately respond to a request for
comment from Reuters, but the company halted trading in its
shares in Shanghai late on Wednesday pending an announcement.
Barrick and Zijin declined to comment.
(Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by
Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)