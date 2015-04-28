(New throughout, adds background, comment on Zambia copper
April 28 Barrick Gold Corp is targeting
the sale of up to a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine
in Chile but would consider selling a bigger stake if it got a
"knock-out" offer, company co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss Barrick's
first-quarter earnings, Dushnisky said the miner would consider
giving up operational control of the open-pit copper mine to a
buyer if it believed that would generate more value for
shareholders.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold miner, revealed on Monday
that it has started the process of selling a stake in its
Zaldivar asset in northern Chile. The sale is part of Barrick's
plan to cut its debt by $3 billion by year end.
Dushnisky said Barrick's Lumwana copper mine in Zambia is
not up for sale at this point.
The Lumwana mine is free cash-flow positive at current
copper prices and at Zambia's new, recently reduced royalty
rate, he said.
