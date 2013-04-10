BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum Corp appoints Jose Bello as CFO
* Greenfields Petroleum Corp announces appointment of new senior vice president, CFO, and treasurer
April 10 Barrick Gold Corp : * Comments on chilean court suspension of its controversial pascua-lama project * Says has not been notified of the decision by the court * Says impossible for it to comment on its content or implications, at this
time * Says once notified, it will review the matter in detail and respond to the
actions
SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA is well prepared to face a low oil prices scenario as its pre-salt fields are among the world's most productive, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.