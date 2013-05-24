METALS-London copper slips on stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
May 24 Barrick Gold Corp : * Silver Wheaton shares halted, news pending
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.