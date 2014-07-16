TORONTO, July 16 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Jamie Sokalsky would step down on Sept. 15, a move likely to put more power into the hands of the miner's new executive chairman, John Thornton.

The world's largest gold miner said Kelvin Dushnisky, the senior executive vice president responsible for corporate and government affairs, and Jim Gowans, the chief operating officer, were being named as co-presidents with overall responsibility for execution of the company's strategic priorities and operating plans. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)