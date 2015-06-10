BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
ZURICH, June 10 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday it is naming Unilever executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new Chief Executive effective in October, replacing Juergen Steinemann, who is stepping down in August.
"With Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the board has appointed a new CEO with an impressive track record in the food industry," the Zurich-based firm said in statement.
De Saint-Affrique is currently head of Unilever's food unit and a director of Essilor, the world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses.
Steinemann became vice-chairman of the Swiss firm's board in December. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it disagrees with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which declined to approve Mylan's generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster Advair in March.