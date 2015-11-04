NEW YORK Nov 4 Barry Callebaut, the
world's biggest industrial chocolate maker, said on Wednesday it
will close a cocoa factory in Thailand and cut capacity in
Malaysia, the latest sign that over capacity and falling demand
in Asia are hurting profits.
The Swiss-based company, which makes chocolate for companies
including Hershey Co, reduced its sales growth targets
to try and maintain profit margins after reporting a worse than
expected drop in full-year net profit.
Barry Callebaut will close a cocoa factory in Bangpakong,
Thailand, by the end of January 2016, and immediately reduce
production capacity in Port Klang, Malaysia, the company said.
"A challenging market environment characterized by a
historically low combined cocoa ratio triggered by grinding
over-capacity and low demand for cocoa products had a negative
impact on profitability," the company stated in its full-year
2014/15 results report.
Global cocoa grinders have faced a poor combined ratio, the
processing margin for both cocoa butter and powder, since early
2014 as bean prices soared to four-year highs. This caused many
large chocolate companies to raise retail prices that, in turn,
hurt demand as consumers reacted to sticker shock.
Cocoa demand in Asia, an emerging market for chocolate, has
been hit particularly hard, with Hershey noting slowing growth
in China and as cocoa grinding, which separates the beans into
powder and butter, has fallen in Asia for the past five
quarters.
Asian cocoa bean processing has been shifting from Malaysia
to Indonesia, with international companies such as Olam
International Ltd and Cargill opening large
cocoa processing facilities there in 2014. Meanwhile, some
independent and older grinders have reportedly closed down in
recent years as they were unable to compete.
Indonesia is the world's third biggest cocoa producer.
In 2013, Barry Callebaut bought Singapore-based Petra Foods'
cocoa business.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Grant McCool)