LONDON Feb 12 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut will expand its manufacturing in the United
States with a $5.7 million deal with World's Finest Chocolate, a
family-owned company.
Barry Callebaut will acquire World's Finest's industrial
chocolate manufacturing assets and lease space at its production
site in Chicago. It will also supply all of World's Finest
Chocolate's chocolate demand from its existing Chicago facility.
The Swiss company, which already has 11 factories in the
United States, said the deal would allow it to capitalise on
growth opportunities with other customers in the region and add
25,000 tonnes per annum in production volume in the near term.
