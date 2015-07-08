Canada's Magna International posts 19 pct rise in profit
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
ZURICH, July 8 Barry Callebaut is targeting double-digit volume growth in China, the Swiss chocolate maker's finance chief told Reuters on Wednesday.
"For the market volumes we see high-single-digit growth in China," Victor Balli said in an interview.
"But for us our expectation must be double digits. We are still small (in China). However, longer term, I think we would not be satisfied if we would grow only in single digits."
Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann also said he expects cocoa supply from Ghana, the world's second-largest producer behind Ivory Coast, to return to normal next season following weaker-than-expected output.
Earlier, Zurich-based Barry Callebaut reported a 7.6 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its mid-term targets. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.