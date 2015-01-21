ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said the strong Swiss franc could impact its reported figures, after sales rose 15.1 percent in the quarter to November, helped by higher cocoa bean prices.

"The Barry Callebaut Group conducts 99 percent of its business outside of Switzerland and therefore has limited operational exposure to the Swiss franc," the group that makes chocolate and cocoa products for big food groups, such as Nestle and Unilever , said in a statement on Wednesday.

"However, the company's reporting currency is the Swiss franc, thus there could be a currency translation impact on the reported figures," the company added.

Sales revenue rose 15.1 percent to 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.95 billion), ahead of an estimate for 1.629 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.8719 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)