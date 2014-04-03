ZURICH, April 3 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut confirmed its mid-term financial targets
after an improvement in profitability helped net profit rise 8.9
percent in the six months to February.
"The profitability increased significantly thanks to strong
margin improvements, a good EBIT (earnings before interest and
tax) development of our stand-alone business as well as of the
acquired cocoa activities," the group that makes chocolate and
cocoa products for big food groups, such as Nestle and
Unilever , said in a statement on Thursday.
Net profit, including discontinued operations, rose 8.9
percent to 119.6 million Swiss francs ($134.99 million), just
below a 124 million franc forecast in a Reuters poll. nL5N0MS2FS
Sales volumes rose 3.1 percent on a stand-alone basis, or
17.6 percent including the cocoa business acquired from Petra
Foods last year, below the group's mid-term target of
6-8 percent volume growth per year that was confirmed on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.8860 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)