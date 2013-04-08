ZURICH, April 8 Chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut expects cocoa bean prices to remain stable or fall slightly in the near term, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Monday.

"The outlook for the mid crop is relatively good. The industry has relatively high stocks and there's little speculation so there are no reasons why the cocoa bean price should go up. We expect prices to stay stable or to fall slightly," Victor Balli said in a telephone interview.

He said cocoa butter prices should come down slightly but remain at a high level while cocoa powder prices should rise, helping the group in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)