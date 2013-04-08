ZURICH, April 8 Chocolate and cocoa product
maker Barry Callebaut expects cocoa bean prices to
remain stable or fall slightly in the near term, its chief
financial officer told Reuters on Monday.
"The outlook for the mid crop is relatively good. The
industry has relatively high stocks and there's little
speculation so there are no reasons why the cocoa bean price
should go up. We expect prices to stay stable or to fall
slightly," Victor Balli said in a telephone interview.
He said cocoa butter prices should come down slightly but
remain at a high level while cocoa powder prices should rise,
helping the group in the second half of the year.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)