ZURICH Nov 6 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut confirmed its mid-term financial targets for
6-8 percent volume growth per year as volume growth accelerated
in the fourth quarter and efforts to boost profitability paid
off.
The company is benefiting from a trend among major food
groups such as Nestle and Unilever
to outsource chocolate production, but is grappling with
sluggish demand in western Europe and high cocoa prices.
"With 2.9 percent volume growth on a stand-alone basis
(without the cocoa business acquired from Petra Foods), we grew
faster than the global chocolate market," Chief Executive
Juergen Steinemann said in a statement on Thursday.
Net profit rose 14.5 percent to 255 million Swiss francs
($265 million), in line with the estimate in a Reuters poll,
with the cocoa business acquired from Petra Foods last
year contributing to profit.
