ZURICH, July 7 Barry Callebaut
confirmed its mid-term financial targets after volume growth
slowed in the nine months to May as the Swiss maker of chocolate
and cocoa products cuts back on some less profitable contracts
in its cocoa business.
Chocolate makers are grappling with weak global demand for
chocolate, with volumes in the global confectionery market
decreasing 2.0 percent from September to May, according to
Nielsen data quoted by Barry Callebaut.
Volume growth at the group that supplies chocolate to big
food groups, such as Hershey and Nestle, slowed
to 4.2 percent in the nine-month period, down from 4.5 percent
in the half year, the Zurich-based group said in a statement on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)