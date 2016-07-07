(Adds details, background, analyst quotes.)
ZURICH, July 7 Barry Callebaut
confirmed its mid-term financial targets, after the phasing-out
of less profitable contracts in its cocoa business eclipsed
strong sales volume growth in its core chocolate business in the
nine months to May.
Chocolate makers are grappling with weak global demand for
chocolate, with volumes in the global confectionery market
decreasing 2.0 percent from September to May, according to
Nielsen data quoted by Barry Callebaut.
"Our chocolate business performed particularly well, despite
still sluggish demand for chocolate confectionery. At the same
time, we continued to phase out less profitable contracts in the
cocoa business," Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said
in a statement on Thursday.
He said the group would continue to reduce cocoa products
sales to third parties even though this impacts short-term
growth, and confirmed financial targets of 4-6 percent volume
growth over the mid term.
Overall volume growth at the group that supplies chocolate
to big food groups, such as Hershey and Nestle,
slowed to 4.2 percent in the nine-month period, down from 4.5
percent in the half year.
Growth at the group's chocolate business was fuelled by
demand in emerging markets and 11.4 percent volume growth at its
Gourmet & Specialities business that supplies chocolate to
professionals.
Sales revenue rose to 5.007 billion Swiss francs ($5.14
billion).
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales volume growth
to slow to 3 percent in the third quarter.
"A very solid set of figures and the company is clearly
winning market share in a difficult chocolate market," Kepler
Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said.
"The quality of the result is impressive with strong growth
in higher margin gourmet while it continues to reduce sales in
low margin cocoa products. I would expect the stock to react
positively."
($1 = 0.9742 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)