* Confirms mid-term guidance
* Seeks to benefit from outsourcing trend
* FY sales total 6.7 billion Swiss francs
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Nov 2 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut on Wednesday proposed a higher dividend and
said profitability would improve in the second half of 2016/2017
after the company reported an 8.7 percent fall in full-year net
profit.
The world's biggest chocolate maker said its performance was
hit by high input costs, particularly in its cocoa business, but
its chocolate division performed more strongly despite weak
global chocolate demand.
Chocolate producers around the world are grappling with a
shrinking chocolate confectionery market, down 1.7 percent
during Barry Callebaut's fiscal year, but a recent earnings
update from chocolate maker Hershey pointed to an
improvement in the United States.
Barry Callebaut, whose customers include Nestle and
Unilever , said it would continue to benefit
from a shift towards outsourcing of chocolate production by big
food companies and strong demand for gourmet products for chefs
and other professionals.
With its "cocoa leadership project", it has also taken steps
to address the weakness in its cocoa business by phasing out
less profitable contracts, a process that should take another
quarter. A more favourable "combined cocoa ratio" that reflects
the relationship between input costs and processed cocoa
products should help to boost profitability in the second half
of 2016/17, the group said.
"We expect to see a positive contribution to profitability
from our Cocoa Leadership project, supported by some recent
recovery in the cocoa products market," said Antoine de
Saint-Affrique, who took over as chief executive last year.
Sales volume growth at the group slowed to 2.2 percent for
the full year from 4.2 percent in the nine-month period, hit by
the phasing out of cocoa contracts. Sales volumes at its core
chocolate business rose 7.6 percent.
FREE CASH FLOW IMPROVEMENT
Net profit fell 8.7 percent to 219 million Swiss francs
($225 million) in the year to Aug. 31, just short of a forecast
for 226 million francs in a Reuters poll.
"Free cash flow was excellent and the new strategy under
the CEO is paying off with the focus on cash," Kepler Cheuvreux
analyst Jon Cox said.
The Zurich-based group proposed a dividend of 15.50 francs
per share, one franc more than a year ago.
Chief Financial Officer Victor Balli said the higher
dividend reflected the group's confidence in its business and
strong cash generation, but not the future payout strategy.
The group confirmed its midterm targets of 4-6 percent
volume growth, and earnings before interest and tax above volume
growth in local currencies on average up to 2017/18.
It also said Andreas Jacobs would step down as chairman, a
job he had held since 2005, and Patrick De Maeseneire, currently
vice-chairman and a former group CEO, would stand for election
to succeed him.
Barry Callebaut's shares, which have risen 12 percent so far
this year, pared earlier losses to rise 0.3 percent by 0910 GMT.
($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs)
