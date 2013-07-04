ZURICH, July 4 Barry Callebaut, the world's
biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, said sales
volumes grew by a better-than-expected 8.2 percent in the nine
months to May, boosted by strong demand in emerging markets.
Outsourcing deals with food companies have so far helped the
group, which supplies chocolate for Unilever's
Magnum icecream, outperform an austerity-hit chocolate market in
Europe, which accounts for about half of its sales.
The group's sales revenue fell 1.3 percent to 3.541 billion
Swiss francs, in line with an estimate in a Reuters poll, hit by
lower raw material prices passed on to customers, Barry
Callebaut said in a statement on Thursday.
Earlier this week, the Zurich-based group confirmed its
mid-term financial guidance for 6-8 percent volume growth
through 2015/16. By then, it also wants to restore profitability
to the level seen before its $860 million buy of Petra Foods'
cocoa unit that made it the world's No.1 in cocoa
powder.