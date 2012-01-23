* Barry Callebaut to supply Unilever with 70 pct of its
chocolate needs
* Barry Callebaut to invest 22 mln Sfr in its global factory
network
ZURICH, Jan 23 Barry Callebaut
will supply Unilever, the world's third-largest
consumer goods group, with 70 percent of its global cocoa and
chocolate needs in an outsourcing deal, the two groups said in a
statement on Monday.
Barry Callebaut, which already makes chocolate for groups
like Nestle and Hershey, will invest around 22
million Swiss franc in its global factory network to boost
capacity for the deal.
The additional volumes have a ramp-up period of 12 months,
starting immediately, Barry Callebaut said.
The two groups have already worked together and Barry
Callebaut has helped to developed Unilever's ice cream brand
Magnum. The latest deal will see Barry Callebaut double its
current volumes with Unilever.
"Our Ice Cream category has a significant role to play in
Unilever's sustainable growth model to deliver our ambition of
doubling the size of our business whilst reducing our
environmental impact," Kevin Havelock, head of Unilever's
Refreshment Category, said.
Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate maker,
provides the food manufacturing industry with cocoa and
chocolate products, coatings and cocoa powders.