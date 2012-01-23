* To supply Unilever with 70 pct of its chocolate needs

* Will invest 22 mln francs in global factory network

* Barry Callebaut shares up 1.4 pct, Unilever 0.4 pct

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Jan 23 Swiss chocolate group Barry Callebaut is to supply consumer goods giant Unilever , with 70 percent of its cocoa and chocolate needs in a multi-million pound long-term agreement.

The deal will double the Swiss company's supply volumes with Unilever, which it has already worked with to develop the Anglo-Dutch group's Magnum chocolate-covered ice cream brand.

Under the agreement, Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate maker, will also invest 22 million Swiss francs ($24 million) in its global factory network to boost capacity.

Barry Callebaut, which already makes chocolate for groups such as Hershey, Nestle and Kraft said the additional volume for Unilever would have a ramp-up period of 12 months, starting immediately.

Unilever currently buys around one percent of the world's cocoa production, worth around 50 million pounds ($78 million), to coat its ice creams, but the Barry Callebaut deal is likely to be worth much more in terms of liquid chocolate, coatings and cocoa powders.

Unilever, led by Chief Executive Paul Polman, is the world's biggest ice cream maker, which uses chocolate to coat Magnum ice creams and in other ice cream products such as Cornettos, Carte d'Or and Ben & Jerry tubs.

Barry Callebaut shares were up 1.4 percent by 1200 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent lower European food and beverage index. Unilever Plc shares were up 0.4 percent in London.

"The announcement of a new outsourcing contract with Unilever is again a confirmation that the outsourcing trend is going on and not only with large chocolate producers, but can be with all kind of confectionery producers," Vontobel analyst Claudia Lenz said.

Barry Callebaut expects volumes to grow 6-8 percent on average through 2012/13 and is banking on outsourcing deals, such as with Unilever, to help it reach this goal.