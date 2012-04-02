* H1 sales volumes up 6.7 pct, beats forecasts

* Confirms mid-term growth targets

* H1 profit hit by investments, higher operating expenses

* CFO sees cocoa prices moving sideways

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, April 2 Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, reported a fall in first-half profits on Monday partly due to investments to boost production capacity and was cautious about prospects for its main markets.

"In the last six months we initiated selective investments in our future growth. This temporarily affected our bottom-line results," Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a statement.

"The economic environment in Western Europe and North America remains fragile," he said.

Barry Callebaut, which makes chocolate for companies like Nestle, Hershey, and Kraft has signed a number of new partnership deals, including with Unilever and Mexico's Grupo Bimbo and is ramping up investment in capacity which hit profitability in the first half.

The group had to reorganise production in its factories for the new outsourcing deals, which led to lower capacity utilisation.

The strong Swiss franc also weighed on profits.

Chief Financial Officer Victor Balli said he expected capital expenditure to decline to 80 million francs in the second half of the group's fiscal year. Capital expenditure was 100 million francs in the first half alongside 20 million francs in other operational expenses.

Net profit fell 11.3 percent in local currencies to 121.8 million Swiss francs ($134.8 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 140 million Swiss francs on average.

Sales volumes rose 6.7 percent in the first half, outpacing the global chocolate market and within the company's mid-term target of volumes to grow between 6 to 8 percent on average through 2012/2013.

"A clear acceleration in volume during the second quarter which is welcome and company is clearly beating the market," said Kepler analyst Jon Cox. "However, the profitability looks a bit weak and I expect the stock to come under some pressure."

At 0704 GMT, Barry Callebaut shares were trading 1.7 percent lower, underperforming a slightly firmer Swiss mid-cap index. .

WEAKER GLOBAL CHOCOLATE MARKET

After grappling with weak demand in parts of Western and Southern Europe in the first quarter, volumes in Europe - the company's largest region - rose 3 percent in the second quarter, helped by speciality products.

Balli said he expected the global chocolate market to grow below its long-term average of 2-3 percent in 2012.

"The global market was flat in the first half. Because of that we don't believe the chocolate market will grow more than 1 percent this year," Balli told Reuters.

He added he expects cocoa prices to move sideways this year, although there may be some volatility.

Cocoa prices have risen slightly so far this year but remain well below year earlier levels. Prices fell sharply in 2011, driven down by a record global supply surplus in the 2010/11 season.