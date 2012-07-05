ZURICH, July 5 Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was investing heavily in additional capacity to cope with expected growth after sales volume grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter.

The maker of chocolate for companies like Nestle, Hershey and Kraft, confirmed its financial targets through 2012/13, which is for 6-8 percent average volume growth.

"Overall, we are confident that we will reach our mid-term financial targets despite the challenging market environment in Western Europe," Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)