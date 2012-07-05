ZURICH, July 5 Barry Callebaut, the
world's largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it
was investing heavily in additional capacity to cope with
expected growth after sales volume grew 6.5 percent in the third
quarter.
The maker of chocolate for companies like Nestle,
Hershey and Kraft, confirmed its financial
targets through 2012/13, which is for 6-8 percent average volume
growth.
"Overall, we are confident that we will reach our mid-term
financial targets despite the challenging market environment in
Western Europe," Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)