ZURICH Jan 15 Barry Callebaut, the
world's biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, confirmed
its mid-term targets on Wednesday, even as it posted
first-quarter sales volume growth that fell short of
expectations.
The Swiss-based company that makes chocolate for the likes
of Nestle and Mondelez posted sales volume
growth of 19.5 percent in the first quarter, compared to the
21.1 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Excluding Petra Foods' cocoa business, which Barry bought in
Dec. 2012 for $860 million, sales volumes rose 4.6 percent in
the quarter, at a slower rate than the 8.3 percent registered a
year ago.
Barry Callebaut, which provides the food manufacturing
industry with cocoa and chocolate products, coatings and cocoa
powders, confirmed its midterm target for volume growth of 6-8
percent.
($1 = 0.9008 Swiss francs)
