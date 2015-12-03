Dec 3 Qatar's Barwa Bank has
listed a $2 billion Islamic bonds programme on the Irish Stock
Exchange, taking the lender a step closer to tapping the sukuk
market for the first time.
Rating agencies Moody's and Fitch assigned ratings of A2 and
A+ respectively to the sukuk programme, Barwa Bank said in a
statement to Reuters, without specifying a timeframe or size for
its potential debut deal.
Several Gulf lenders have taped the sukuk market this year,
with Qatar Islamic Bank raising $750 million in October.
Barwa is classified as a systemically important bank, with
53 percent of its share capital owned by the Qatari government
through Qatari Holding LLC and other government funds.
Barwa's sukuk programme uses an agency-based structure known
as wakala, where a portfolio of sharia-compliant assets is
managed on behalf of sukuk certificate holders. The transaction
is being arranged by Citigroup, the prospectus said.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)