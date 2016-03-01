By Ceyda Caglayan
| ISTANBUL, March 1
ISTANBUL, March 1 The investment banking arm of
Qatar's Barwa Bank IPO-BABK.QA is looking for investments in
Turkey, in sectors ranging from real estate to food, and could
spend more than $150 million per deal, its acting chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"Considering its growth potential, stability, strong
regulations and corporate governance, we are looking to invest
in Turkey," Yousef Al Obaidan, acting head of the investment
banking arm, The First Investor (TFI), told Reuters in an
interview in Istanbul.
"We're talking to many companies and having negotiations."
TFI has not specified a budget for Turkey, although its
existing holdings in the Gulf region average around $100-$150
million per investment, Al Obaidan said. Individual investments
in Turkey could exceed that, he said.
The bank, which is also involved in private equity and asset
management, is particularly interested in Turkey's real estate,
healthcare, education and food and beverage industries, Al
Obaidan said.
While investor confidence in Turkey has been shaken by
concerns about the independence of its central bank and violence
in the mainly Kurdish southeast, it has a young, fast-growing
population, making it particularly attractive to investors in
consumption-driven sectors.
Last year, Japanese drinks firm Dydo Drinco spent
$110 million to acquire three Turkish beverages makers, in a
deal it said was a long-term bet on the Turkish consumer.
Turkey's population is expected to rise to more than 93
million by 2050 from over 76 million in 2013, according to
government statistics. The median age is just over 30, lower
than anywhere in Europe.
TFI has a total of $400-$500 million invested in Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain and the United Kingdom, Al Obaidan said.
In the United States, it exited a $800 million development
project two years ago and is now looking to invest again in real
estate, he said.
It is already active in Turkey, where Kiler, a
real estate investment trust (REIT), mandated it in December for
the sale of the Istanbul Sapphire shopping centre and residence.
There is "strong interest" from international investors in
that sale, Al Obaidan said.
TFI parent Barwa is 53 percent owned by the Qatari
government through Qatari Holding LLC and other government
funds. Barwa has been expected to list on the Qatar stock
exchange for the past few years but no date has been set.
(Editing by David Dolan and Susan Fenton)