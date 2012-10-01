* QInvest advising Barwa on Doha listing - CEO
* Lender may resort to a secondary offer - source
* Potential listing likely by first half of 2013
* Barwa is part-owned by Qatar Holding
(Adds details)
By Regan Doherty and Dinesh Nair
DOHA/DUBAI, Oct 1 Barwa Bank, a Qatari lender
part-owned by Qatar Holding, plans an initial public offering on
the Doha stock exchange and is being advised by local investment
bank QInvest, Barwa's top executive said on Monday.
"We have been working with QInvest on a listing advisory
relationship for quite some time," Chief Executive Steve Troop
told Reuters by phone, declining to give specific details.
Barwa Bank is 37.3-percent owned by Barwa Real Estate Co
while Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf
state's sovereign fund, has a 12.1 percent stake. The remaining
shares are owned by several individuals and corporates,
according to the bank's 2011 results.
Barwa's float will most likely be an offering by existing
shareholders rather than a fresh issue of shares, a banking
source said, adding a potential listing was likely in the first
half of 2013.
"They have to get the regulator's approval for the listing
and generate a three-year profitability track record before
listing shares. It's most likely to be a secondary offer by the
shareholders," the source said.
Barwa Bank has grown at a rapid pace in the last couple of
years, benefiting from the Gulf state's massive economic growth.
Its 2011 profits rose to 243.7 mln riyals compared with a profit
of 27.7 mln riyals for the same period last year.
It operated six branches in Doha last year.
The bank has been active in the fixed income sector. It was
a co-lead arranger on Turkey's $1.5 billion sovereign sukuk deal
in September and a mandated joint lead manager on Qatar's bumper
$4 billion Islamic bond sale in July.
QInvest's largest shareholder is Qatar Islamic Bank
.
Qatar's stock market has fallen 3.1-percent year-to-date
after rising 1.1 percent in 2011. The stock market was the best
performing Gulf bourse in 2010, gaining 24 percent. It lost some
of its sheen after failing to raise foreign ownership limits and
being denied emerging market status by index compiler MSCI.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran
Abocar)