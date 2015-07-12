DUBAI, July 12 Barwa Real Estate, one
of Qatar's largest listed real estate companies, has raised $175
million through an Islamic loan from International Bank of Qatar
to refinance existing debt, it said in a statement on Sunday.
The sharia-compliant loan will last for seven years from the
date that the company draws down on the facility, the firm said
in a stock exchange filing.
Earlier this month, the company said it would look to
refinance its current debt obligations, aiming to increase the
lifespan of the maturities on the best available terms, as part
of its five-year business plan running between 2016 and 2020.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)